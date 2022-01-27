Charvel’s 2022 line-up: Fresh new artist models, eye-popping Pro-Mod electrics and more

Charvel has introduced its instrument line-up for 2022, which includes brand-new signature models and updates across its Pro-Mod series of electric guitars and basses.

Four new artist models have been added to the brand’s catalogue, which include collaborations with Sean Long, Russ “Satchel” Parrish, Jake E Lee and Henrik Danhage.

Sean Long Signature Pro-Mod San Dimas® Style 1 HH HT M, Gloss Black

Charvel’s signature model for the While She Sleeps guitarist is said to be designed to “keep up with his high-speed playing, scorching sound and sinister, yet eccentric, style.”

Advertisement

This guitar is a Pro-Mod San Dimas Style 1 imbued with features such as a speed neck profile, a 12”-16” compound neck, a Graph Tech Tusq XL nut and Luminlay side dots. Pickups include a pair of EMG humbuckers: an EMG 57 in the bridge for PAF-style tones and an EMG 66 in the neck for warm and smoother sounds. This is one geared towards modern players of heavy music.

Available April 2022 at $1,199 / £1,069 / €1,249.

Satchel Signature Pro-Mod DK22 HH FR M

As one would expect, Charvel’s signature model for the Steel Panther guitarist comes in an eye-catching Satin White Bengal finish that drips with 1980s hair metal flair. This signature Dinky has an alder body with sharper-radius top edges. It also packs a pair of Fishman Fluence Classic humbuckers in the neck and bridge position, which share a single volume knob and push-pull dual voice activation. This offers a choice between two voices: vintage PAF-style punch and airy, top-end chime. Other hardware appointments include a Floyd Rose 1000 double locking vibrato bridge.

Available April 2022 at $1,399.99 / £1,459 / €1,699

Jake E Lee Signature Pro-Mod So-Cal Style 1 HSS HT RW

Advertisement

Jake E Lee made his mark in the 80s shredding with bands such as Ratt, Rough Cutt before landing a position as Ozzy Osbourne’s lead guitarist. Charvel’s latest signature model honours the prolific player with a signature Pro-Mod So-Cal Style 1 in Pearl White.

The guitar is based on the “Charvel-ised” Superstrat played by the guitarist since 1975, and features modern hookups such as a 12” to 16” compound radius rosewood fingerboard, a heel-mount truss rod adjustment wheel, and a match-up of Seymour Duncan and DiMarzio pickups for tonal variety.

There’s a Seymour Duncan JBTM SH-4 in the bridge for deep lows and radiant highs, as well as DiMarzio SDS-1TM DP111 single-coils in the middle and neck positions for punchy mids and a darker bottom-end. For dive bombs and ‘cat purrs’, there’s a Floyd Rose 1000 vibrato system onboard, as well.

Available in April 2022 for $1,299.99 / £1,369 / €1,599

Henrik Danhage Limited Edition Signature Pro-Mod So-Cal HS FR M Evergrey guitarist Henrik Danhage’s signature ash-bodied electric guitar packs a wonderfully weathered look and a bolt-on maple neck and graphite-reinforcement rods for more support from environmental fluctuations. The guitar features a 12” to 16” compound maple fretboard and 22 jumbo frets with black dot inlays. Electronics include a Seymour Duncan JBTM TB-4 bridge humbucker for high-output rock tones, and a DiMarzio® Area 67TM DP419CR single-coil neck pickup for bright cleans. Whammy fun is supplied with a top-mount Floyd Rose 1000 double-locking vibrato, which is said to keep the guitar in tune even after the deepest dive bombs. Available in April 2022 for $1,699.99 / £1,629 / €1,899

Pro-Mod San Dimas Style 1

Charvel’s Pro-Mod Series gets a fresh addition for 2022 with the speed-focused San Dimas Style 1. The new instruments also come with HSS and HH configurations, 12” to 16” compound radius fingerboards and a choice between hardtail or Floyd Rose bridges.

Pro-Mod San Dimas Style 1 HSS HT M Platinum Pearl

The eye-catching Platinum Pearl model features a maple fingerboard, as well as a Seymour Duncan JBTM TB-4 in the bridge position and a single-coil Custom Flat Strat SSL-6 in the middle and bridge position.

Available in March 2022 at $999 / £899 / €1,049

The Chameleon edition of the guitar comes with two custom humbuckers, a Seymour Duncan Full Shred TM- SH-10B in the bridge and a Seymour Duncan Alnico II Pro APH-1N in the neck. These route to a three-way blade selector, push-pull volume control with coil-splitting talents and a no-load tone control.

Available in March 2022 at $1,199.99 / £1,119 / €1,299

Pro-Mod San Dimas Style 1 HH FR M, Maple Fingerboard, Chameleon

Pro-Mod San Dimas Style 1 HH FR in Miami Blue and Lime Green Metallic

Finally, there’re two HH editions of the guitar in either a Miami Blue or Lime Green Metallic finish that packs a Seymour Duncan JBTM TB-4 humbucker in the bridge and a Seymour Duncan ‘59 SH-1N humbucker in the neck. These too come with a three-way blade selector and push-pull volume control to enable coil-splitting, as well as a no-load control knob.

Both guitars will be available at $999.99 / £989 / €1,149.00; The Miami Blue version launches in March 2022, while the Lime Green Metallic one comes out in May 2022.

Pro-Mod DK24

Charvel’s DK24 electrics get a facelift for 2022 with features emphasising speed. These refreshed electrics come loaded with compound radius fingerboards, Seymour Duncan pickups and either hardtail or vibrato bridges.

The Pro-Mod DK24 HH HT E Mahogany with Polar Burl

As its name suggests, this sleek guitar comes features a mahogany body with a poplar burl top, sculpted shredder’s cut heel and a scalloped lower back bout for better access to higher frets. It features a 12” to 16” compound radius ebony fingerboard with 24 jumbo frets, as well as a Seymour Duncan Full Shred SH-10B bridge humbucker and Seymour Duncan Alnico II ProTM APH-1N neck humbucker. This is a string-through model with a hardtail bridge.

Available in March 2022 at $1,099 / £1,029 / €1,199

Pro-Mod DK24 HH 2PT CM Poplar Burl, Caramalised Maple

If you’re into roasted necks, this one’s for you. The Pro-Mod DK24 HH 2PT CM contains many of the features included in the Dinky above, but with a lighter alder body, that wonderful caramelised maple fingerboard and a Gotoh Custom 510 recessed vibrato bridge.

Available in April 2022 for $1,299.99 / £1,119 / €1,299

Pro-Mod DK24 HSS FR E, Infinity Blue

This HSS-configured Dinky features an elegant Infinity Blue finish and a combination of a Seymour Duncan Full Shred SH-10B humbucker in the bridge, as well as two Seymour Duncan Custom Flat Strat SSL-6 single-coils in the middle and neck position. It also has a Floyd Rose 1000 Series double-locking vibrato for greater tuning stability while you raise or dip pitches.

Available in April 2022 for $1,099.99 / £1,119 / €1,299

Pro-Mod So-Cal Style 1

Charvel’s Pro-Mod So-Cal Style 1 models for 2022 feature alder bodies and bolt-on maple necks with graphite reinforcement to handle the road and harsher climates. These “hot-rodded” guitars come packed with Seymour Duncan pickups in both HH and HSH configurations and Floyd Rose 1000 vibrato systems.

Pro-Mod So-Cal Style 1 HSH FR M, Maple Fingerboard, Platinum Pink

Arriving in a Platinum Pink finish, this HSH configured electric stars have a high-output Seymour Duncan Distortion TB-6 humbucker in the bridge and Custom Flat Strat SSL-6 and SSL-6N single-coils in the middle and neck position, respectively.

Available at $1,099.99 / £989 / €1,149

Pro-Mod So-Cal Style 1 HH FR M

The HH variety of the Pro-Mod So-Cal Style 1 comes in either Gamera Black with a maple fretboard or Satin Primer Gray with an ebony fingerboard. Either one you choose, you’ll have access to a Seymour Duncan® Distortion TB-6 bridge humbucker and a Seymour Duncan Distortion SH-6N neck humbucker. These route to a three-way blade selector and a volume control with push-pull coil-splitting abilities.

Available in March 2022 at $999.99 / £989 / €1,149

Pro-Mod San Dimas Bass

Charvel is taking a modern-meets-throwback approach with its bass guitars for 2022, firing out the Pro-Mod San Dimas Bass PJ V, which is followed by a four-string variant as well.

Pro-Mod San Dimas Bass PJ V and IV

The San Dimas PJ V is a five-string variant of the classic Charvel bass with a new bridge pickup, the Area JTMDP551, which is said to deliver a well-rounded punch. Meanwhile, the Split-Coil P in the middle position delivers more warm and clear tones. For controls, there’s a three-band active EQ, pickup blend control and a master volume control with a push-pull selector to bypass the active EQ circuit should your battery die mid-gig. Other appointments include a HiMass bridge, Graph Tech Tusq XL nut and open-gear tunes.

Available in Platinum Pearl or Metallic Black for $1,099 / £1,119 / €1,299. The four-string edition comes priced at $999.99 / £1,029 / €1,199.