Charvel launches Guthrie Govan’s SD24 signature

Charvel has launched its signature guitar for guitarist Guthrie Govan, a take on its San Dimas shape.

The guitar features a basswood body, an ash top and a neck-plate-free heel with a dramatic contour for easy access to all 24 jumbo stainless steel frets. The maple neck has been “caramelised”, and reinforced with graphite and finished in satin for stability and speedy playing. There’s also a heel-mounted easy-access truss rod wheel. The maple fretboard sports a 12-16 inch radius, with Luminlay side dots.

Electronics include an HSH set of specially-wound Charvel pickup, controlled by a five-way blade switch. There’s also a two-way mini-toggle switch to engage single-coil simulation in bridge and neck humbucker positions.

Hardware includes a Charvel locking vibrato bridge with pop-in tremolo arm and brass block, Gotoh die-cast locking tuners and Graph Tech TUSQ XL nut.

Govan said of the instrument in a statement: “I have been playing guitar since I was three years old, so having my own signature mode feels like an honor which comes with a certain responsibility.

“If you are going to have your name on the back of an instrument’s headstock, that’s you personally vouching for the quality and usability of that instrument, which is not something to be taken lightly. With my signature Charvel guitar, I feel completely confident to play it anywhere in the world and at any type of gig.”

The guitar will be available in October 2021 in Three-Colour Sunburst, and lists for $2,599.99 / £2,299 / €2,599. Hear it in action with Charvel’s demo video below.

Find out more at charvel.com.