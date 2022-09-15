Charvel launches new minimalistic guitar designed for shred – the Pro-Mod DK22 SSS 2PT CM

Charvel has announced the latest addition to its ever-expanding range of guitars: the Pro-Mod DK22 SSS 2PT CM with a natural satin finish.

Under a month since its two most recent launches, the first-ever Jim Root signature model and the new signature guitar for As I Lay Dying’s Phil Sgrosso, Charvel has now announced that one more new axe has just hit the market.

Named the Pro-Mod DK22 SSS 2PT CM, the newest design appears to be one of the brand’s most understated and sleek designs to date, combining a fully natural finish, understated control layout and stylish gold hardware throughout.

Part of Charvel’s four new finishes for its Pro-Mod Style 1 range, which was first announced earlier this year, the new design aims to combine a classic, simple design with features that make shredding feel more effortless than ever before.

On the Dinky mahogany body, a figured walnut top is featured, alongside a sculpted “shredder’s cut” heel and a scalloped lower back bout, specially crafted for easy upper-fret access.

A caramelised maple, bolt-on neck that has graphite-reinforced rods and a heel-mount truss rod adjustment wheel comes as standard. Moreover, the axe also has a 22.5” caramelised maple fretboard designed for high-speed playing – sporting 22 jumbo frets and a 12”-16” compound radius.

What’s more, a Gotoh Custom 510 tremolo, Charvel-branded die-cast locking tuners, and a Graph Tech TUSQ XL nut all come included, alongside a trio of Seymour Duncan pickups. Combining a Hot Rails Strat SHR-1B in the bridge, Flat Strat SSL-6 single-coil in the middle, and Flat Strat SSL-6 RWRP single-coil in the neck, these additions are controlled by the individual tone and volume knobs and the understated five-position blade pickup switch.

An elegant design that emphasises shred, the Pro-Mod DK22 SSS 2PT CM is available now for $1,399. Find out more at Charvel.