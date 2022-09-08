Charvel launches signature Pro-Mod So-Cal Style 1 for As I Lay Dying’s Phil Sgrosso

Today’s a big launch day for Fender and its sub-brands. Amongst the launches is a new signature model from Charvel, for As I Lay Dying guitarist Phil Sgrosso.

The Phil Sgrosso Signature Pro-Mod So-Cal Style 1 H FR E is a hot-rodded, single-pickup S-type. It has a mahogany body with a scalloped lower back bout and a smooth heel carve for easy upper-fret access. The bolt-on maple neck is graphite-reinforced, and features a 12-16-inch compound radius ebony fingerboard, with rolled edges, Luminlay side dots and 22 jumbo frets.

The single bridge pickup is a Fishman Fluence Modern PRF-MHB-AB humbucker, which can switch voices between modern active humbucker tones to clean single-coil tones. The guitar’s controls are very minimalist, being only a single push-pull volume knob. The push-pull function selects the pickup’s voicing.

The guitar comes in silverburst, with a black anodized aluminium pickguard, and lists for $1,549.99 / £1,589 / €1,849.

The launch follows a range of new models from Fender, Jackson and Charvel. These include a new Tone Master version of Fender’s Princeton Reverb amp, and a whole new lineup of made-in-Japan electrics and basses, the Aerodyne Special range. The new guitars are refreshed takes on Strat, Telecaster, P-bass and J-bass designs.