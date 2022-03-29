Chase Bliss Habit: Is this a new delay from the experimental pedal builders?

An image of an allegedly unannounced Chase Bliss Audio pedal called the Habit Collector has been shared online.

On Sunday (27 March), users of The Gear Page forum flocked to a thread “New Chase Bliss pedal…Habit Echo Collector” to discuss the allegedly upcoming pedal.

The image (above) shared by user DelayLover in the thread they started pictured a pedal with a yellow enclosure emblazoned with the moniker, Habit, and equipped with six knobs, four switches and two footswitches.

“My thought is it’ll be some sort of digital experimental delay pedal,” speculated one user. “Maybe granular, pitch shift, little bit of ‘count to 5’, little bit of Red Panda stuff. Could be wrong but it’s making me feel this way.”

A listing, now taken down, from US instrument retailer American Music appeared to reveal that the pedal will be an “Experimental Delay W/Memory” priced at $399.99. However, the page did not appear to provide any visuals relating to the one shared in the Gear Page post.

Chase Bliss recently teased that it would soon be announcing its first mainline pedals since 2020, when the brand collaborated with Meris to launch the CXM 1978 reverb.

Chase Bliss’ Joel Korte wrote in an Instagram post: “Got some news. I know we’ve been quirt with pedal releases and such since we put out CXM 1978 with Meris in 2020… but that doesn’t mean we haven’t been working as hard as ever on some things in the background during that time. This week we’ll finally be able to unveil some stuff that has taken two years to get right. We can’t wait!”

This week is shaping up to be an exciting one for Chase Bliss fans. Yesterday (28 March), the brand showcased its new logo in a short animation which highlights the experimental sounds it’s known for.