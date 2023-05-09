Chase Bliss’s recently discontinued MOOD MKI is now available for 30% off on Reverb

The 2019 two-channel granular micro-looper and delay Chase Bliss MOOD MKI is now available for 30 per cent off on Reverb.com, just a day after Chase Bliss announced they were discontinuing the pedal.

Regarded as the 7th best-selling delay pedal over the past 90 days by Reverb, this could be one of the last chances to get your hands on the soon-to-be-discontinued pedal.

News broke of the end of the MOOD MKI yesterday (8 May), when Chase Bliss took to Twitter:

“WELP. MOOD MKI is discontinued. I have a lot of thoughts,” he said in a tweet.

“Why are we discontinuing MOOD MKI?” He continued. “As much as this pedal has meant to us and still means to us, we’ve determined it just doesn’t make sense to keep it in production since MOOD MKII has come out. And now I just want to say thank you to this pedal that changed so much for us. MOOD came out 4 years ago at really pivotal time for us.”

“Thank you, strange pedal. Thank you MOOD MKI. You ushered us into an entirely new realm in all contexts, and allowed us to move forward to the next chapter of Chase Bliss.”

You can read the full statement below:

The MKII was released only a few months ago, offering many of the same features as the OG, but takes it further including a variety of new features such as stereo processing, overdubbing, and freeze mode. As well as this, the loop length has been doubled.

However, all is not lost, as Reverb.com are now selling the pedal with a generous 30% off, and free shipping.

Be aware that because they are discontinued, when the pedal sells out, that’s it other than used units.

To get your hands on the Chase Bliss MKI, you can head to Reverb.com.