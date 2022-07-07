Chicago Music Exchange launches its own new app for buying and selling

Chicago Music Exchange has launched its first ever app where users can shop over 14,000 guitars, amps, drums, synths and accessories all from a phone.

As well as shopping for brand new gear, users can buy, sell and trade with each other on the app and receive updates and announcements on the latest releases. It aims to pair customers with instruments they may like in real-time “before it’s out the door, and/or out of stock.”

The app will also provide access to exclusive gear and merchandise that’s only available at Chicago Music Exchange and you’ll be able to participate in app-specific product giveaways.

The app also provides notifications tailored to match each user’s gear interests, past purchases, and wish list items.

These include “exclusive models from major manufacturers, to hard-to-find boutique brands, limited-quantity custom shop models, sought-after vintage collectibles, and musical artefacts of historical significance,” according to a press release.

Chicago Music Exchange’s CEO, Andrew Yonke, said, “We had a ton of fun putting our heads together to get it right, and I think our efforts show in how easy our app is to use. Having the CME app gives you near-instant access to new arrivals, and it’s an open door for us to buy your gear anywhere in the world.”

The Chicago Music Exchange app is available for Android and iOS through the Google Play Store and the Apple App Store now.