Cort unveils the KX700 EverTune, adding indefinite stability to its KX Series

Cort has recently extended its family of KX Series guitars with the release of the brand new model, the KX700 EverTune. Fitted with an EverTune bridge that uses a combination of patented technology and physics, this latest design promises great tone, stability and an unwavering ability to stay in tune under any circumstances.

Over two decades since the KX Series was first announced, Cort has now broadened its horizons with the release of its most-recent axe, the KX700 EverTune. Using a range of the latest technologies and with a cosmetic redesign throughout, the launch is designed to withstand a whole host of extreme conditions.

Seeking to blaze a “new trail of innovation” according to a spokesperson for the brand, the most noteworthy aspect of the KX700 is the patented EverTune ET001F bridge system. Utilising revolutionary technology, the blend of springs and levers allows for a constant degree of tension to be applied to each individual string – meaning that the guitar remains in perfect tuning for an indefinite amount of time.

The reimagined, newly-contoured mahogany body sports an ash top with deeper cuts and adjusted horns for a sleek, yet edgy aesthetic. In addition to the changes made to the body, other features include a 25.5” scale length, 24 stainless steel frets, a 15.75” radius ebony fretboard and a Seymour Duncan Nazgûl™ & Sentient Humbucker set.

The KX700’s five-piece bolt-on neck, made from maple and walnut, also comes paired with a spoke nut hotrod truss rod and staggered locking tuners – all of which provide a reinforced sense of stability to players.

While employing an array of new devices to keep the guitar consistently in tune, the controls on the other hand are kept minimal. Here, a simple, black nickel volume dial and tone dial are set alongside a three-way pickup selector, allowing a firm focus to reside over the music above all else.

The KX700 EverTune comes in an Open Pore Black finish and is available now for $1,999. Find out more on Cort’s website.