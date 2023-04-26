Could the answer to mini pedal slippages be here?

Stomptrap could have the answer we’ve been looking for

Stomptrap has unveiled mini-pedal holders, so that even your smallest pedals remain secured on your pedal board no matter how much your Velcro slips

The Stomptrap acts as an adaptor between the pedals and the pedal boards, using a plastic exo-skeleton that covers the pedal in an effort to enlarge its footprint. The Stomptrap device makes your mini pedals secure regardless of how hard you stomp on the board.

From the looks of the contraption, it seems like a good solution in the sense that it doesn’t compromise the look of your board, as the holders are pretty discrete.

It seems as if these will even work for the pedals that struggle to stay on the board due to the feet.

Two larger versions of the Stomptrap devices are available as well for those who want to make sure their pedal board is rock solid. However, based off of the reactions from guitar and bass players, it’s the nano-pedal holder that most seem to be interested in.

The Stomptrap can be attached to the pedal board in two different ways. Firstly, using conventional Velvro between the holder and the board.

Secondly, nails can be used to fasten the Stomptrap to the pedalboard. However, this is only advised for “boards with a perforated metal surface”.

You can watch a demo of the Stomptrap in action below:

Prices for the Stomptrap start from €24.95. Bundles with varying sizes, as well as wooden pedal risers are available.

For more information about the Stomptrap, you can head to Stomptrap.com