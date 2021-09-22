D’Addario announces collection of Get Back-themed accessories to celebrate Peter Jackson Beatles documentary

In celebration of the launch of Peter Jackson’s documentary The Beatles: Get Back, D’Addario has announced a collection of Get Back-themed guitar picks and straps.

The limited-edition accessories themselves bear a black-on-white aesthetic. The range consists of a screen-printed cotton strap, a printed vegan vinyl strap, and a 10-pack of celluloid picks printed with a song title from the rooftop setlist. The picks are available in light, medium, and heavy gauges.

The cotton strap lists for $46.05, the vinyl strap for $63.25 and each pack of picks for $11.85.

The Beatles: Get Back will be presented as three separate episodes on the Disney+ streaming service, across 25, 26 and 27 November. Each episode is approximately two hours in length.

“In many respects, Michael Lindsay-Hogg’s remarkable footage captured multiple storylines,” Jackson said of the film. “The story of friends and of individuals. It is the story of human frailties and of a divine partnership. It is a detailed account of the creative process, with the crafting of iconic songs under pressure, set amid the social climate of early 1969. But it’s not nostalgia – it’s raw, honest, and human. Over six hours, you’ll get to know The Beatles with an intimacy that you never thought possible.”

Find out more about the new accessories at daddario.com.