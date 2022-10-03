D’Angelico launches new baritone versions of the Deluxe SS and Deluxe Atlantic

D’Angelico has given its Deluxe SS and Deluxe Atlantic electric guitars the baritone treatment – here’s what you need to know.

Announced last week, the two baritone electrics are variations of two classic D’Angelico electric guitar designs, the Deluxe SS and the Deluxe Atlantic models, with 26.75” scale lengths and fancy gold hardware.

The Deluxe SS Baritone is a semi-hollow model that comes in Satin Honey or Satin Trans Wine finishes. It has a 15”-wide laminated maple body finished with five-ply binding, as well as a three-piece maple and walnut neck and a 16” radius ebony fingerboard.

Tone-wise, players can expect a thick and pronounced midrange alongside elegant and clear clean tones, says D’Angelico. That’s thanks in no small part to a pair of Seymour Duncan Great Dane P-90s.

The Deluxe Atlantic Baritone solidbody is next up and comes in Solid Black or Satin Walnut finishes. This single-cut guitar has an alder body, a set maple neck and a 14” radius ebony fingerboard. In addition, its push-pull knobs let you split the coils for even more tonal variety.

D’Angelo says the Deluxe Atlantic delivers “sparkling top end” and a “powerful, gut-punching” midrange tone. It comes loaded with a pair of Seymour Duncan Seth Lover A4 humbuckers.

Both the Deluxe SS and the Deluxe Atlantic baritone models are available now, priced at $2,199 and $1,699 respectively.

In other D’Angelico news, the brand earlier this September launched its first-ever signature acoustic in collaboration with singer-songwriter and YouTuber Josh Turner. Billed its “most lightweight and resonant acoustic guitar yet,” the Excel Josh Turner Tammany is a non-cutaway orchestra model with a vintage-inspired look.

The Excel Josh Turner Tammany is limited to 50 pieces, each hand-signed by the guitarist, and is sold exclusively in the US.

Find out more on D’Angelico’s website.