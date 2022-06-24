D’Angelico reveals new semi-hollow Excel Series models for warm, vintage tones

D’Aneglico Guitars has unveiled their latest additions to the Excel Series: The DC XT and the SS XT – two brand new semi-hollow electrics that blend vintage aesthetics with sumptuous quilted tops.

These two new offerings both feature throwback scroll-style headstocks and the aforementioned luxurious laminated Quilt Maple tops, as well as Seymour Duncan 59’ humbuckers. Each model also has push/pull coil-splitting tone knobs to offer further versatility.

The DC XT hosts a double cutaway body, with the SS XT as a single cutaway. Both models offer similar workings with dual action truss rods and three way selector switches, yet the SS XT offers a slightly longer scale at 25”, with the DC XT coming in just short at 24.75”.

They both come with a classic Rosewood fretboard with split-block pearl inlays, and a set neck. A rich, gold finish sets off the guitars’ vintage glam appeal on the tuning pegs and pickups, like many of D’Angelico’s Excel models.

You can take a closer look at both models in the videos below:

These new Excel offerings are ideal for those on the look out for a guitar that can offer that vintage aesthetic and warm voice, with cool cleans that can be amped up to unlock that Americana and Blues kick with a drive pedal.

The DC XT is available for $1999.99 and the SS XT for $2099.99. You can find out more on both models on the D’Angelico website here.