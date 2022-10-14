DigiTech teases return with ‘Blues Brothers’ clip: “We’re putting the band back together”

Rumours of pedalmaker DigiTech‘s demise appear to have been somewhat exaggerated as the company has teased its comeback in a new Instagram post.

The post included an iconic Blues Brothers scene, featuring Jim Belushi and Dan Akyroyd announcing “We’re putting the band back together” as the DigiTech logo appears over the scene. No further details were shared by the pedalmaker at the time of writing, and an official announcement has not been made.

Advertisement

In April, DigiTech was taken off Harman’s list of active brands alongside DOD, leading to some wondering if the brands been discontinued or perhaps sold to another company. It was later announced that same month that South Korean manufacturer Cort (Cortek) had acquired the two brands, though no announcement has come from DOD at the time of writing.

President of Cortek Jun Park told Guitar.com in a statement at the time: “Since 1973, DigiTech/DOD guitar effect pedals have been iconic in the guitar industry, and we have a deep admiration for the heritage and legacy of the DigiTech/DOD products [sic]. We look forward to continuing the manufacturing of and selling of the iconic products as well as investing in new features and products.”

DigiTech product development lead Tom Cram, who was involved in the development of products like the Whammy 5, Ricochet, Rubberneck Analog Delay and Carcosa Fuzz, stated back in April that he wasn’t and hasn’t been in the loop with DigiTech’s latest developments as he is full-time with Spiral Electric FX.

In other recent pedal news, Catalinbread has added three simple, one-knob stompboxes to part of its new Elements Series. The series now features three new pedals for fuzz, distortion and overdrive, with the brand promising that each circuit was “designed and internally set to the sweet spot so you only have to worry about the volume level”.

All three pedals feature top-mounted jacks, and the volume controls give a handy click sound.