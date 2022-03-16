EarthQuaker Devices release limited edition versions of the Afterneath Otherworldly Reverberator

EarthQuaker Devices has released special editions of its top selling pedal, the Afterneath Otherworldly Reverberator, to celebrate the fourth episode of the brand’s feature length Retrospective documentary series.

The Afterneath V3 Retrospective pedal and Afterneath Retrospective Eurorack Module custom special editions feature a stellar black print on a raw silver enclosure.

The documentary, which was released on YouTube on the 16 March, takes a deep-dive into the Afterneath’s story, usage and origins. It features some of EQD’s top artists and industry social channels, all helping to tell the story of its best selling pedal.

Each episode of the documentary series, which is released annually, takes a extensive look at the development and history of one EarthQuaker Device’s most famous and recognisable pedals. Past episodes have focused on the Hoof Hybrid Fuzz, the Rainbow Machine Polyphonic Pitch Mesmerizer, and the Bit Commander Analog Octave Synth.

Referred to by EQD as “a wizard bursting forth from ethereal cave and ready for the ambient battle”, the Afterneath V3 Retrospective Pedal features nine modes, CV/expression pedal control for Drag, and trails/no trail switching.

The Afterneath Eurorack Module sports one main audio input, one main audio output, an audio send and return for Reflect feedback path and nine controls. Four of the Afterneath Module’s parameters are controllable via CV and each has been equipped with a dedicated inverting attenuator.

The Afterneath V3 is selling for £199, while the Eurorack Module is selling for £239 from participating UK and European dealers now, with limited stock available.

For more information, visit EarthQuakerDevices.com.