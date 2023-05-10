Electro-Harmonix is unleashing demons with its new Hell Melter distortion

Electro-Harmonix is hoping to melt some faces with its new distortion pedal, the EXH Hell Melter.

This newest release take on the Boss HM2 – an extreme 80s distortion known for its chainsaw-grind tones.

The distortion circuit itself has been designed to focus on the high-gain sounds that made the pedal a death metal staple, with bands such as Entombed and At The Gates. But EHX also gives a not to the pedal’s presence in shoegaze, with bands like My Bloody Valentine.

The EHX Hell Melter features an active EQ which can be controlled by HIGH, MIDS LVL, MID FREQ and LOW knobs. In addition to this, the pedal’s mode toggle can go from Normal, to the new Burn mode which according to EHX opens up the sound of the pedal significantly by switching more open clipping options and boosting the internal voltage for more headroom.

Other new features include a noise gate and DRY LVL control, which is useful when using a bass guitar or using an already dirty amplifier. A foot-switchable BOOST section increases the overall gain and volume of the pedal. DISTORTION and LEVEL knobs control the overall gain and output volume of the pedal respectively.

The Hell Melter comes with an EHX standard 9V power supply.

It is currently listed at $176.66. Check out its demo below:

In more EHX news, the pedal manufacturer has unveiled the Satisfaction Plus Fuzz pedal that replicated “the tone that launched a thousand riffs”.

With a wider selection of fuzztones than 2014’s Satisfaction Fuzz, the new pedal comes with Volume, and Attack knobs like the original plus Tone and Bias controls and a FAT/NORM mode switch.

For more information about the EHX Hell Melter distortion pedal, you can head to EHX.com.