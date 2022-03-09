EHX releases the Nano Pulsar, a compact tremolo pedal for all boards

Electro-Harmonix has released the Nano Pulsar, a new compact version of the brand’s Stereo Pulsar tremolo pedal.

The pedal features an adjustable variable LFO waveshape that can be set to Triangle Wave or Square Wave modes. Otherwise, it retains the Stereo Pulsar’s appearance with its die-cast aluminium enclosure, this time in a trimmed-down size.

The versatile new Nano also comes with a Volume control to help fine-tune your output level. This will help compensate for perceived volume loss when the pedal is in use.

Using its shape control, the pedal is capable of delivering a range of tremolo-modulating waveforms including falling and rising sawtooth, narrow and wide pulse width, triangle and square waves.

You can further fine-tune the sound of the pedal using the depth and rate controls, achieving anything from sleepy tremolo sweeps to a more subtle effect. The speed of the effect is denoted by an LED that flashes in time with the effect.

The Nano Pulsar can be powered by a 9-volt power supply unit (PSU) or by battery. With two jacks, you can run it in mono, or in stereo, allowing for easy panning between two amps.

The brand promises that the Nano will provide a “unique style of tremolo which sounds great alone or can be used in combination with other effects like the Oceans 11’s Shimmer patch to produce compelling synth-like sounds and textures.”

Check out the pedal in action below:

The Nano Pulsar is out now for $99.

Learn more at ehx.com.