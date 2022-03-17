Electro-Harmonix solves its Russian tube export issues, but prices will be raised by tariffs

Electro-Harmonix has released an update on its Russian tube export challenges, announcing that the issues have been resolved but it will be forced to increase prices due to increased tariffs.

In a statement posted across all EHX tube product pages, the brand stated that it’s now “accepting new orders, processing backorders, and hoping to resume shipping in April 2022”.

“Considering the various economic pressures mentioned in our last announcement, we will be forced to raise our wholesale prices on these tubes,” the brand said. This price increase, which will be announced separately, will apply to all new orders and backorders.

Advertisement

Also, there will likely be a further price increase imposed on shipments received after the US government – following Canada’s lead of imposing 35 per cent tariffs – implements its own heightened tariffs.

“You can cancel any backorder if you wish, but we do not recommend this, as there is a tremendous shortage of tubes,” wrote the brand.

Mike Matthews, Founder and President of Electro-Harmonix, had on 14 March stated the brand would cease all shipping for Russian tubes due to export bans following the war in Ukraine.

“Given this export ban, we will not be receiving any further tube inventory for these brands,” Matthews said at the time. “A myriad of pressures – including continued strains on the supply chain, escalating internal expenses, mounting inflation, and an ever-evolving legal landscape (particularly in light of the Ukraine conflict) – have created a very fluid and ambiguous environment.”

As relayed by Electro-Harmonix in its statement, the issue may have been solved, but there is still a short supply. Prices are expected to rise as governments around the world continue their push to dissuade Russia’s continued wartime efforts in Ukraine.

The war has also affected the production of chips used in synth products manufactured by Behringer. The brand announced on 13 March on its Facebook page that “50 per cent of the global production of neon gas required for all chip production comes from Ukrainian factories, which have now shut down”.