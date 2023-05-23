Emi 6 from Abasi Concepts is officially launched after almost a year wait

Abasi Concepts has finally launched its Emi 6 model after almost a year’s wait, with the first announcement of the model launching during NAMM 2022 in June.

Abasi Concepts is of course founded by Animals As Leaders guitarist Tosin Abasi, so every axe is fairly futuristic, with many adding a little spice to classic concepts and designs.

The brand has previously focused on different configurations of its Larada shape, including the Space T, which offered a futuristic take on the classic T-style guitar. The all-new Emi 6, on the other hand, is essentially a double-cut reinterpretation of the Larada, which of course pays a closer tribute to a classic S-style model.

In Strat style, the Emi 6 features three Fishman Fluence single coil pickups, a five-way toggle switch, a two-point tremolo, and two knob controls.

It comes in either a Black or Latte finish, with the Black model featuring an ebony fingerboard, and the Latte with a maple one. It also hosts an inventive Oviform+- neck profile, which is made in an asymmetrical teardrop shape, accompanied by a smooth set-neck construction joint.

Other specs for the Emi 6 include Hipshot locking tuners, a Korina body and neck, which has a 20” radius roasted fingerboard, Jescar stainless steel frets, and a Gotoh 510 bridge.

Also announced at the same NAMM event in 2022, Ernie Ball Music Man revealed its Kaizen model in collaboration with Abasi himself. The model then officially launched in November.

Sadly, if you’re hoping to grab an Emi 6, you might have to remain patient just a little bit longer. Both versions are already out of stock, but you can check out abasiconcepts.com for further updates when available.