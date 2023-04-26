Epiphone releases yet another Adam Jones Les Paul Custom Art Collection model

The third guitar in Epiphone’s Adam Jones Les Paul Custom Art Collection has arrived, this time, with some pretty stunning surrealist artwork by Julie Heffernan.

READ MORE: Iconic Mansons Guitar Shop location to remain a guitar store under new owners

Much like the previous two models, the custom Les Paul comes in an Antique Silverburst finish, with Heffernan’s “Study For Self-Portrait with Rose Skirt and a Mouse” on the back of its body and Korin Faught’s art on the rear of its headstock.

In terms of specs, the Adam Jones x Julie Heffernan model takes after its predecessors with a bound mahogany body with maple cap, a three-piece bound maple neck with an Adam Jones Custom profile, and an ebony fretboard. The guitar is also equipped with a reverse-mounted Epiphone ProBucker Custom humbucker in the neck position and a Seymour Duncan Distortion in the bridge — both of which are wired to CTS potentiometers and Orange Drop capacitors.

As with each limited-edition Custom Art model that’s set to be released, the Julie Heffernan Les Paul comes with a marquee back plate indicating the artist’s name and the name of the artwork.

The guitar is limited to just 800 units worldwide, and will cost you $1,299 / £1,349.

Debuting last December, the Epiphone Adam Jones Art Collection consists of seven unique Silverburst Les Paul Custom models, each featuring reproductions of different works by artists curated by the Tool guitarist himself. So far, three of them have been released.

Learn more at epiphone.com