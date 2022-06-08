Epiphone’s B.B. King Lucille now comes in exclusive Cherry and Bone White finishes

Epiphone has dressed up its B.B. King Lucille ES guitar in two dapper new finishes: Cherry and Bone White. However, it seems getting your hands on the latter model might be tricky if you aren’t in Europe.

Epiphone’s Lucille is an authentic tribute to the ES-335 guitars played by the late blues legend himself, and were formerly only available in Ebony.

The Cherry model appears to be more readily available for purchase, while the Bone White seems to only be available in Europe – you could, however, get one from Thomann (for £811) if you’re based outside of the region.

Aside from the new colours, the Epiphone Lucille keeps the same implements as previous iterations, with some standout features being gold hardware, Grover Rotomatic tuners, a Graph Tech nut, six-position Varitone switch and both stereo and mono output jacks for stage versatility.

The construction of the instrument is interesting as well for an ES-335, as it retains a semi-hollow construction but does away with F-holes, in accordance with the King’s own specification – this should greatly reduce feedback. Aside from that, its construction involves a five-ply maple-poplar body, spruce bracing and a maple centreblock.

Pickups include a pair of Alnico Classic PRO humbuckers, wired to CTS pots. Additionally, the guitar ships in an EpiLite case.

The Cherry edition of the Epiphone Lucille is listed on the Epiphone site for $949, the same price as the original Ebony one.

Learn more at epiphone.com