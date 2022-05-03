Epiphone launches two signature Les Pauls for Alice In Chains’ Jerry Cantrell

As part of his ongoing collaboration with Gibson, Epiphone has launched two new signature guitars for Alice In Chains’ Jerry Cantrell.

Jerry Cantrell “Wino” Les Paul Custom

The Epiphone Wino Les Paul Custom comes finished in – as its name suggests – Dark Wine Red. A rather premium touch is the inclusion of 7-ply binding on the guitar’s top, as well as 5-ply on the back and headstock.

Construction includes a mahogany body with a plain maple cap, a mahogany neck with a custom profile, and a bound ebony fretboard with block inlays. The fretboard sticks close to that of a classic Les Paul’s, with 22 medium jumbo frets and a 12-inch radius.

Electronics include a covered Alnico Classic PRO in the neck and an open-coil 98T PRO in the bridge. These are wired to CTS pots, with a standard Les Paul control arrangement of individual volume and tone controls.

The Jerry Cantrell “Wino” Les Paul Custom lists for $849.

Check out a demo of the guitar below.

Jerry Cantrell Les Paul Custom Prophecy

This guitar features similar construction to the above guitar, albeit with ultra-modern weight relief rather than nine-hole. As it is based on the Epiphone Prophecy platform, there are a few other modern features here: the fretboard extends all the way to 24 jumbo frets, while the pickups are Fishman’s fluence humbuckers. These are wired to two volumes – push/pull for coil-split – and two tones – push/pull to switch the pickup’s voice.

The Jerry Cantrell Les Paul Custom Prophecy lists for $1,149.

Check out a demo video below.