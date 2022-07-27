Epiphone’s first-ever “youth-sized” guitars are the Power Players Les Paul and SG

Epiphone’s Power Players collection introduces the brand’s first-ever “youth-sized” guitars with a Les Paul and SG model to choose from.

The scaled-down guitars are created with younger players in mind, shrinking Gibson’s Les Paul and SG designs down by roughly a quarter.

“The challenge was to solve for the earliest stage of playing by building confidence for youth players with a product that is tailored to them in size and playability,” said Krista Gilley, Gibson’s Director Of Brands, in a statement.

Of course, the models are also suitable as a travel guitar or even as a backup instrument for players who prefer travelling light.

Both guitars feature a 22.73” scale length and a “slightly smaller” mahogany body packed with features: A pair of Epiphone humbuckers routed to their respective shape-accurate control sections.

Meanwhile, the bolt-on mahogany neck has a sculpted heel to improve upper-fret access.

Epiphone also highlights the tuning stability of the Power Players collection, stating “It sounds better and stays in tune longer than other ‘student model’ guitars due to its high-quality components and excellent build quality.”

You can find the Power Players Les Paul and SG in Ice Blue and Lava Red finishes, as well as Dark Matter Ebony which is exclusive to Epiphone’s online store.

Each is priced at $279 and comes with a gig bag, strap, picks, and an instrument cable.

Learn more at epiphone.com