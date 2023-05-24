Epiphone unveils refreshed Broadway, Casino and Sheraton guitar lineup

Epiphone has announced a refreshed lineup of its iconic Casino, Sheraton and Broadway archtops models for 2023.

READ MORE: Emi 6 from Abasi Concepts is officially launched after almost a year wait

Epiphone Casino

Starting with Epiphone’s best-selling archtop, the Casino — first introduced in 1961 — was just one of several new thinline archtops designed and produced at the company’s new factory in Kalamazoo, Michigan. The guitar was popularised in the 60s by legendary artists like Keith Richards, John Lennon and George Harrison, the latter two of whom bought Casinos for the Beatles’ 1966 world tour.

The guitar arrives in Natural or Vintage Sunburst finish, and features a pair of Dogear PRO P-90 pickups and a body made of 5-ply maple. It is complete with a Diamond Trapeze tailpiece, LockTone Tune-O-Matic bridge and vintage deluxe tuners.

At $699, the Casino is the most affordable of the bunch. Each purchase also comes with an Epiphone premium gig bag.

Epiphone Broadway

Often regarded as the ultimate hollowbody jazz guitar, the Broadway returns with two beautiful new finishes — Vintage Sunburst and Wine Red.

Sporting a select spruce top and laminated maple back and side, the guitar comes equipped with Alnico Classic PRO humbuckers, a vintage-style gold Frequensator Split Trapeze tailpiece, and premium tuners. Meanwhile, gold hardware and other appointments like mother-of-pearl and abalone fretboard and headstock inlays add to the Broadway’s classic look.

The guitar is priced at $999.

Epiphone Sheraton

Next up, we have one of Epiphone’s most storied guitars, the Sheraton. Featuring a semi-hollow body crafted from layered maple and a maple centre block to reduce feedback, the Sheraton sports a 22-fret mahogany neck and a 12” radius Indian laurel fingerboard with block mother of pearl and abalone triangle inlays.

The guitar also comes with a pair of ProBucker Mini-Humbuckers, a vintage-styled Frequensator Split Trapeze tailpiece, and gold hardware to complete the look. Like the Casino and Broadway, the Sheraton is available in two colours — Natural or Vintage Sunburst.

The guitar is priced at $899.

Learn more at epiphone.com