The Ernie Ball Music Man HT Series is here, with heat-treated pickups

Ernie Ball Music Man’s latest range of guitars is here. The newly-developed Heat Treated range consists of three models featured sporting the latest development in the brand’s technology: heat-treated pickups.

Introducing the new patented pickup design developed by the company, the Heat Treated line of guitars aims to enhance the sound of the instrument with the new technology. Briefly mentioned by Ernie Ball Music Man earlier this year, the full range of guitars to feature the Heat Treated technology has today been listed, featuring three of the brand’s most popular models: the Sabre, Stingray and Cutlass.

By using heat to create the pickups, the company states that the design provides a more interactive and responsive experience for guitarists and delivers a higher output in comparison to its standard passive counterpart.

The newly-launched Sabre HT, the most expensive of the three models, comes fitted with a custom-wound neck humbucker and a large ceramic magnet – both of which are paired, of course, with the Sabre heat-treated bridge pickup. Featuring an Okoume contoured body, roasted maple neck and a set of Schaller locking tuners, the guitar also comes with the choice of either a rosewood or maple fretboard.

Priced at $3700, this model is available in a range of colours ways, including Yucatan Blue, Showtime, Snowy Night and Raspberry Burst.

The second model to receive the makeover is the StingRay. Priced at $2900 and coming in Showtime, Brûlée, Midnight Rider and Raspberry Burst finishes, the new model utilises a bridge pickup featuring an overwound coil and patent-pending HT pole pieces. This, combined with the custom-wound neck humbucker Ernie Ball says, allows the guitar to provide better frequency harmonics and touch sensitivity.

A contoured body, a roasted figured maple neck, and a set of Schaller locking tuners all come featured on the 22 fret guitar – alongside a Tune-o-Matic bridge and a stop tail.

Finally, the new Cutlass HT models are also available as of today. Combining an SSS pickup configuration, the heat-treated pickups also embed the patent-pending pole pieces seen on the StingRay design. Here, the bridge pickup incorporates a plain enamel magnet wire to deliver a stronger tone while the neck and middle pickups are left underwound with heavy formvar magnet wire to balance out the sound.

With a similar specification to the previous models, the Cutlass HT model is available for $2899 and comes donning a contoured alder body, maple neck and Schaller locking tuners, as well as a Music Man vintage tremolo.

Find out more about the new Heat Treated models on Ernie Ball Music Man’s website.