Sterling by Music Man’s 2022 line-up: StingRay, Cutlass and Mariposa models

Sterling by Music Man has announced its new 2022 lineup, consisting of four new guitar and bass models said to be inspired by original Ernie Ball designs from the 1970s.

Each boasting premium features, big upgrades and fresh finishes, there’s a lot to go through about these new models, so let’s dive in.

StingRay SR50 Guitar

Available in two new finishes: Buttermilk and Firemist Silver, the new StingRay SR50 has gotten some big upgrades from its predecessor, including a roasted maple neck, poplar body, a smooth vintage-style vibrato and locking tuners.

StingRay Ray34 and 35 Basses

This bass is all-new for 2022. The StingRay Ray 34 and 35 models feature a roasted maple neck, a modern contoured body, and a three-band active pickup. It’s available in a slew of contemporary colours, including a collection of sparkle and flame maple top finishes, such as the purple sparkle seen below.

Mariposa

This guitar was designed in collaboration with the Mars Volta’s Omar Rodríguez-López, and features a roasted maple neck, locking tuners, three-way switching and two humbucking pickups controlled by separate volume knobs. The best-selling axe is now available in a Pueblo Pink finish as seen below.

Cutlass CT50HSS

The Cutlass has received a makeover since its 2021 launch, and is available in two new satin finishes, Daphne Blue Satin, and Pueblo Pink Satin. The 2022 Cutlass features a vintage-style tremolo, an oversized 4+2 headstock for a straight-through angle, and an HSS configuration with 5-way switching. There’s also a roasted maple neck, topped with a set of locking tuners.

Prices and more detailed specifications for the guitars are yet to go live on the Sterling By Music Man site.