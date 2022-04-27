Ernie Ball Music Man fires out the Joe Dart II with a focus on live performance

Ernie Ball Music Man has launched the Joe Dart II, its second signature bass for the funky and furious Vulfpeck bass player.

The bass guitar was created to be especially potent for the stage – or as Dart puts it “the ultimate live axe.”

“The design aim was for high speed, smooth playability on the neck, and a deep, rich Music Man tone from the pickups, all on an old-school passive bass,” Dart continued in a press statement. “I think we nailed it, and I think I’ll be playing it on stage for years to come.”

The Dart II has a premium ash body – with a Velvet Natural finish that lets you admire its natural wood grain – along with a select maple neck and flame maple fingerboard with 21 high profile, medium width frets.

This time around, the bass features single-coil pickups, voiced 60s-style and with Alnico 5 magnets. Ernie Ball also says these, with their split-coil design, offer quiet and hum-free operation.

Knobs include a pair of volume pots, one for each pickup, and… that’s about it; the bass keeps things simple when it comes to controls, but you should be able to get some pretty exciting tones by blending the two together.

As Ernie Ball puts it: “There are no tone controls to colour the sound; therefore, the tone is manipulated solely by the user’s technique and finesse” – a very Dart-esque approach.

Other appointments include a Custom Joe Dart artist series neck plate, a vintage-style top-loaded steel bridge and Schaller BM locking tuners with tapered string posts.

The first 100 Joe Dart II basses will also ship with a limited-edition G&G case, numbered neck plate, and a signed certificate of authenticity.

Check it out in action below:

The Joe Dart II is available for purchase at $2,699, exclusively from the Ernie Ball Music Man Vault.

Learn more at music-man.com