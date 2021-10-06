Eventide’s TriceraChorus is a tri-stereo chorus that goes from subtle to kaleidoscopic

Eventide’s fourth entry to its dot9 pedal series is the TriceraChorus, a tri-stereo chorus pedal based on BBD-style sounds that’s capable of handling subtle chorus effects and deep, deep swirls.

The TriceraChorus features three chorus voices and three effects that can be panned out the left, center and right with dedicated controls. A three-phase LFO lets you modulate the delay times for each voice, creating movement across a wide stereo field.

The three effects, controlled with a knob, sweep from the vintage-sounding Chorus setting, to the warbling Vibrato and lush Chorale. With the added Swirl footswitch, you can kick things up a notch to achieve a melting psychedelic sound.

Other controls include the standard fare you’ll see on most choruses: a mix knob to dial in how much of the effect joins your dry signal; a rate knob to set the speed of the LFO, and a detune knob that adds pitch fluctuations in stereo.

You also get to save five presets onboard, or access 127 more with an external MIDI controller. Even more presets are available with the Eventide Device Manager companion app for dot9 pedals.

MIDI support also lets you link different parameters – such as the swirl, clock and bypass switches – to a more complex setup.

The TriceraChorus is available now for $299.

Learn more at eventide.com