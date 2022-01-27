NewsGear

EVH drops new 5150 Superstrats and Wolfgang electric guitars for 2022

A range of new Wolfgang and 5150 models have been announced

By Daniel Seah
5150 Series Deluxe

EVH has announced its line-up for 2022 and they include some exciting new additions to the brand’s 5150 and Wolfgang series of electric guitars.

5150 Series Standard and Deluxe models

5150 Series Standard

These modified Strat-style electrics feature lightweight basswood bodies and a deep upper body curve for increased comfort. They’re matched with graphite-reinforced maple necks with a C-shape profile, a 12” to 16” compound fingerboard – maple for the standard, ebony for the deluxe – and hand-rubbed satin urethane back finish. On the Deluxe model, there’s also a more ornate quilt maple top.

5150 Series Deluxe

Both guitars pack two EVH Wolfgang Alnico 2 humbuckers in the neck and bridge position, which promise tones ranging from thick and punchy to smooth and clean. In terms of controls, there’s a low-friction volume knob with even-volume tapering for smooth swells and a high-friction tone knob that is said to stay in place, even if you accidentally bump it. One new addition to the guitar is the introduction of a kill switch in the lower bout, which should make for fun stuttering effects.

Finally, there’s an EVH-branded top-mount Floyd Rose, locking tailpiece and a patented EVH D-Tuna for swapping between standard and drop-D tunings on the fly. You’ll be able to pick up these guitars in March 2022. The 5150 Series Standard is priced at $1,099.99, £899, €1,049 and comes in a Slime Green finish, while the Deluxe QM edition in a Purple Daze finish andis sold at $1,299.99 / £1,029 / €1,199.

Wolfgang Special

Wolfgang Special

The Wolfgang Special series enjoys two new models this year, one with a maple fingerboard and the other with a roasted maple fingerboard.

These guitars are touted to feature necks which are carved and rolled to Eddie Van Halen’s exacting specifications and are completed with a hand-rubbed satin urethane finish on the back.

Wolfgang Special

You’ll also find a 12” to 16” compound fingerboard with 22 jumbo frets and black dot inlays. Sound is provided by two EVH Wolfgang Alnico 2 humbuckers, which route to a low-friction volume knob and high-friction tone pot. Dive bombing action is provided by an EVH-branded Floyd Rose locking vibrato system and the EVH D-Tuna lets you re-tune to drop-D (and back to standard) with ease.

The Wolfgang Special QM, Baked Maple Fingerboard comes in a Solar finish at $1,299.99 / £1,299 / €1,499. The Wolfgang Special, Maple Fingerboard, comes in Satin Surf Green at $1,099.99 / £1,149 / €1,349. Both guitars are available in April 2022.

Wolfgang WG Standard

Wolfgang WG Standard

Marketed as a more affordable version of the Wolfgang series, the Wolfgang WG Standard comes with a baked maple fingerboard and a lightweight basswood body. It too has a 12” to 16” compound neck and a pair of EVH Wolfgang humbuckers in the neck and bridge position. According to the brand, the guitar’s black knurled tone and volume control knobs have been dialed-in to Van Halen’s exacting specifications. There’s also a EVH-branded Floyd Rose Special Bridge and R2 locking nuts to keep everything in tune during the gnarliest of dive bombs.

Available in Gold Sparkle in May 2022 for $699.99 / £689 / €799

