EVH drops new 5150 Superstrats and Wolfgang electric guitars for 2022

EVH has announced its line-up for 2022 and they include some exciting new additions to the brand’s 5150 and Wolfgang series of electric guitars.

5150 Series Standard and Deluxe models

These modified Strat-style electrics feature lightweight basswood bodies and a deep upper body curve for increased comfort. They’re matched with graphite-reinforced maple necks with a C-shape profile, a 12” to 16” compound fingerboard – maple for the standard, ebony for the deluxe – and hand-rubbed satin urethane back finish. On the Deluxe model, there’s also a more ornate quilt maple top.

Both guitars pack two EVH Wolfgang Alnico 2 humbuckers in the neck and bridge position, which promise tones ranging from thick and punchy to smooth and clean. In terms of controls, there’s a low-friction volume knob with even-volume tapering for smooth swells and a high-friction tone knob that is said to stay in place, even if you accidentally bump it. One new addition to the guitar is the introduction of a kill switch in the lower bout, which should make for fun stuttering effects.

Finally, there’s an EVH-branded top-mount Floyd Rose, locking tailpiece and a patented EVH D-Tuna for swapping between standard and drop-D tunings on the fly. You’ll be able to pick up these guitars in March 2022. The 5150 Series Standard is priced at $1,099.99, £899, €1,049 and comes in a Slime Green finish, while the Deluxe QM edition in a Purple Daze finish andis sold at $1,299.99 / £1,029 / €1,199.

Wolfgang Special

The Wolfgang Special series enjoys two new models this year, one with a maple fingerboard and the other with a roasted maple fingerboard.

These guitars are touted to feature necks which are carved and rolled to Eddie Van Halen’s exacting specifications and are completed with a hand-rubbed satin urethane finish on the back.

You’ll also find a 12” to 16” compound fingerboard with 22 jumbo frets and black dot inlays. Sound is provided by two EVH Wolfgang Alnico 2 humbuckers, which route to a low-friction volume knob and high-friction tone pot. Dive bombing action is provided by an EVH-branded Floyd Rose locking vibrato system and the EVH D-Tuna lets you re-tune to drop-D (and back to standard) with ease.

The Wolfgang Special QM, Baked Maple Fingerboard comes in a Solar finish at $1,299.99 / £1,299 / €1,499. The Wolfgang Special, Maple Fingerboard, comes in Satin Surf Green at $1,099.99 / £1,149 / €1,349. Both guitars are available in April 2022.

Wolfgang WG Standard

Marketed as a more affordable version of the Wolfgang series, the Wolfgang WG Standard comes with a baked maple fingerboard and a lightweight basswood body. It too has a 12” to 16” compound neck and a pair of EVH Wolfgang humbuckers in the neck and bridge position. According to the brand, the guitar’s black knurled tone and volume control knobs have been dialed-in to Van Halen’s exacting specifications. There’s also a EVH-branded Floyd Rose Special Bridge and R2 locking nuts to keep everything in tune during the gnarliest of dive bombs.

Available in Gold Sparkle in May 2022 for $699.99 / £689 / €799