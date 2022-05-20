EVH releases gold edition of Wolfgang WG Standard series

EVH has released a new eye-catching gold finish for its WG Standard guitar, following additions recently made to its Wolfgang line-up of electric guitars.

The modern electric guitar model is now available in Gold Sparkle, in addition to previously available colourways such as Cream White, Gloss Black, Matte Army Drab, Quicksilver, Silver Sparkle and Stryker Red.

A more affordable take on the Wolfgang USA and Special models, the Wolfgang WG Standard guitar features a lightweight basswood body with a special comfort cut forearm contour design that encourages high-fret play. There’s also a carved bolt-on baked maple neck with an oiled finish on the back.

The neck comes at a 12” to 16” compound radius, with a baked maple fingerboard and 22 jumbo frets. Overall the guitar’s scale length sits at 25.5″.

Electronics include a duo of EVH Wolfgang humbuckers int he neck and bridge position, which route to black knurled volume and tone controls as well as a three-way toggle switch.

Other features for players to get excited about include a EVH Floyd Rose Special bridge with R2 locking nuts, and sleek all-black hardware.

The WG Standard electric guitar is now available in Gold Sparkle for $699.99 / £689 / €799.

Earlier this January, the guitar brand dropped announcements for new electric guitar models in 2022, which includes fresh instalments to the 5150 and Wolfgang series of guitars.

Learn more at evhgear.com.