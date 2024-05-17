logo
“What a modern guitar should be”: The EVH SA-126 is now available worldwide

It’s the result of three years of development between Wolfgang Van Halen, Eddie Van Halen’s former tech Matt Bruck and EVH Masterbuilder Chip Ellis.

The SA-126 – EVH’s bold new semi-hollow electric guitar which debuted during this year’s NAMM show – is now officially available worldwide.

The result of a three-year collaborative development process between Wolfgang Van Halen, Eddie Van Halen’s former guitar tech Matt Bruck and EVH Masterbuilder Chip Ellis, the SA-126 is touted as “Wolf’s interpretation of what a modern guitar should be”.

“Crash-tested for over 2 years on tour with his band Mammoth WVH, this hot rodded semi-hollow instrument projects a beautiful and detailed aesthetic while producing a super wide spectrum of tones from articulate cleans, to burning leads to brutal chugging chordal rhythms,” EVH says.

Wolfgang Van Halen holding the new EVH SA-126
Credit: EVH

As a reminder of its spec sheet, the SA-126 features a chambered mahogany body with a basswood centreblock, bolt-on mahogany neck with scarf joint and EVH Modified “C” shape, ebony 12”-16” compound-radius fingerboard, a pair of brand-new EVH SA-126 humbucking pickups.

Controls include a three-way toggle at the guitar’s upper horn to switch between bridge, bridge and neck and neck pickup positions, as well as two volume and two tone pots.

The SA-126 comes in two configurations: the SA-126 Special and SA-126 Special, Quilted Maple. Both share similar spec sheets, but the latter, obviously, sports a quilted maple top.

Both configurations come with an SA-126 hardshell case wrapped in Ivory vinyl with a blue crushed velvet interior.

Those versed in the Van Halen world might also notice that the SA-126 is named after Eddie Van Halen’s birthday (26 January, 1/26).

According to EVH, “This hot-rodded semi-hollow instrument projects a beautiful and detailed aesthetic while producing a super-wide spectrum of tones from articulate cleans to burning leads to brutal chugging chordal rhythms.

The SA-126 is available now. For more info, head to EVH.

