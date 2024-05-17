“What a modern guitar should be”: The EVH SA-126 is now available worldwide

The SA-126 – EVH’s bold new semi-hollow electric guitar which debuted during this year’s NAMM show – is now officially available worldwide.

The result of a three-year collaborative development process between Wolfgang Van Halen, Eddie Van Halen’s former guitar tech Matt Bruck and EVH Masterbuilder Chip Ellis, the SA-126 is touted as “Wolf’s interpretation of what a modern guitar should be”.

“Crash-tested for over 2 years on tour with his band Mammoth WVH, this hot rodded semi-hollow instrument projects a beautiful and detailed aesthetic while producing a super wide spectrum of tones from articulate cleans, to burning leads to brutal chugging chordal rhythms,” EVH says.

As a reminder of its spec sheet, the SA-126 features a chambered mahogany body with a basswood centreblock, bolt-on mahogany neck with scarf joint and EVH Modified “C” shape, ebony 12”-16” compound-radius fingerboard, a pair of brand-new EVH SA-126 humbucking pickups.

Controls include a three-way toggle at the guitar’s upper horn to switch between bridge, bridge and neck and neck pickup positions, as well as two volume and two tone pots.

The SA-126 comes in two configurations: the SA-126 Special and SA-126 Special, Quilted Maple. Both share similar spec sheets, but the latter, obviously, sports a quilted maple top.

Both configurations come with an SA-126 hardshell case wrapped in Ivory vinyl with a blue crushed velvet interior.

Those versed in the Van Halen world might also notice that the SA-126 is named after Eddie Van Halen’s birthday (26 January, 1/26).

The SA-126 is available now. For more info, head to EVH.