Fender introduces the Mustang LT40S desktop amp and a special Pro Junior IV

Fender has expanded its amplifier range with two new models for 2022, these are the Mustang LT40s and Limited-Edition Pro Junior IV SE.

The new amplifiers are said to represent Fender tones both modern and classic, with the Mustang LT40S showcasing the brand’s digital amp technology, and the Pro Junior IV SE offering an alternate take on the compact tube guitar amp.

Mustang LT40S

The Mustang LT series gains a new desktop member, bearing a versatile collection of digital amp models and effects to suit a wide span of genres – it’s a real “greatest hits” of electric guitar tones, as Fender puts it.

The full colour display serves as an interface to set your sound and rearrange your virtual signal flow, and the free companion Tone LT Desktop app lets you edit, store and manage your presets easily. Though designed to sit on a desktop, this amp does appear pack some serious volume with 40-watts of stereo output and a pair of full-range 4” speakers.

Priced at $229.99 / £209 / €239

Limited-Edition Pro Junior IV SE

The alternate edition of Fender’s Pro Junior IV offers a modified overdrive circuit and a special 10” speaker design that’s said to deliver a tight, balanced sound with plenty of top-end sparkle.

At 15-watts, this amplifier seems to be ideal for both the studio and smaller gigs. And, setting itself apart from the tweed original, this limited-edition version Pro Junior IV comes in a black vinyl covering with an aged silver grille cloth and a chrome control panel.

Priced at $549.99 / £399 / €469