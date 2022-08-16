Fender announces launch of Kingfish Signature Telecaster Deluxe, alongside custom humbuckers

Fender has unveiled its latest signature model, a Kingfish Telecaster Deluxe, in collaboration with Christone “Kingfish” Ingram, which comes loaded with brand new custom humbuckers pickups.

The pickups are said to be voiced for growling, overdriven blues-rock to deliver deep, shimmering and dynamic tones. The guitar has a glistening purple Mississippi Night finish which pays tribute to the birthplace of Ingram, as well as a multitude of other music icons.

It has a V-shaped roasted maple neck with “improved resonance” due to Fender’s roasting treatment and a slab rosewood fingerboard for warm tones and a 12 inch radius for large blues-y bends. An etched “K” crown logo dazzles on the neck pickup cover, a custom neck plate and on the headstock.

Advertisement

A statement from Ingram on the model reads, “The Kingfish Telecaster Deluxe guitar gives me a sense of comfort when I’m playing across genres; everything from blues to smooth rock, it’s all about versatility. For me, it is important for people to play other genres.”

He continues, “One of my favourite features on the Tele are my signature pickups because they’re a solid option for players in all genres. Being a blues player is a beautiful thing, but it’s about more than that. I’ve always been into heavy tones from my influences like Gary Moore and various blues players like Freddy King. I hope this Tele inspires players of all genres to dig in and rock out.”

You can watch Ingram play the model in the new Fender Signature Session and take an in-depth look at the guitar in the videos below:

You can get your hands on the Kingfish Signature Telecaster Deluxe for £2,249.00, place your order here.