Fender announces two signature “Coma” Stratocasters in honour of Michael Landau

But they come with a steep price tag.

Fender has unveiled two signature Stratocasters in honour of legendary session guitarist Michael Landau.

The models will mimic the first ever guitar Landau bought when he was 16 – the modded ’59 Strat.

One is a Stories Collection “Coma” model, made in the US, and the other is a made-to-order Custom Shop instrument.

The Stories Collection guitar is made from an alder body and custom C-shaped neck, including features like a bone nut and custom Michael Landau Ultra Noiseless single-coil Strat pickups.

You can order it now – along with a Vintage-Style navy blue case and other accessories included – for £2,279.98 off the Fender website.

The Custom Shop model is hand-made. The body is decorated by hand-drawn artwork with a finish that’s relic’d by Custom Shop Master Builder Todd Krause, and it’ll cost £12,218.55.

It’s an ultra-limited-edition Custom Shop replica of Landau’s Strat.

The musician, who claims he’s played on over 700 albums, has worked with the likes of Joni Mitchell and Pink Floyd.

He said in a statement: “I’m honoured to have had the opportunity to work with Fender and the Custom Shop to help artists around the world get their hands on a Coma Strat.

“I’ve used this guitar for the majority of my life and it’s definitely my most personal guitar. The sound, the weight and the body contours fit me like a glove – this guitar has always felt like home to me.

“Not to sound overdramatic, but I should probably be buried with the Coma guitar, we’ve been through a lot together.”