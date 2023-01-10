Fender unveils Blue Marlin Limited Edition H.E.R. Stratocaster to “inspire the next generation of female artists”

Fender has unveiled a new Blue Marlin finish for the Fender Limited Edition H.E.R. Stratocaster, with just 300 available globally.

The launch comes as a continuation of her long-standing collaboration with the brand, following the launch of the first Limited H.E.R Strat back in 2020. The original launch established H.E.R. as the first Black female artist in Fender’s 77-year history to launch a signature guitar.

The new Blue Marlin model features the personalised specs she prefers in a Stratocaster, with the body boasting a striking blue, iridescent finish that shifts under light which is said to be a tribute to H.E.R.’s father.

Specifications include:

One-piece Maple Neck with mid-60s “C” shape

9.5” Radius, 21 Vintage-tall Frets

Fender Vintage Noiseless Stratocaster pickups

A custom neck plate engraved with H.E.R. artwork

In a press release, H.E.R. said of the launch: “I distinctly remember my father teaching me how to play my first blues scale on a Fender mini black-and-white Stratocaster. Filming this interview with him, reflecting on my musical journey, and the development of my second signature Fender guitar has been a surreal ‘pinch me’ moment.”

She continued, “I designed my Limited Edition Stratocaster guitar with a colour, shape and sound that is 100% my own so that young women and players from all backgrounds feel inspired to pick up this guitar, tap into their thoughts and create amazing music.”

Those with the Fender Play App can also learn tracks from the five-time Grammy winner such as Could’ve Been, Every Kind of Way, This Way, and more. The model currently has a price point of £1,199.00, and you can find out more at Fender.com.