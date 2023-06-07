Fender brings back ’70s glam rock with the limited-edition Mikey Way signature Jazz Bass

Eagle-eyed fans might have caught the MCR rocker wielding the bass during his latest reunion tour with the band.

Fender has unveiled a new limited-edition signature Jazz Bass for My Chemical Romance bassist Mikey Way.

Combining a bold design and a series of alluring sonic appointments, the Mikey Way Jazz Bass is a vintage-styled instrument with a slew of striking ’70s glam rock-inspired details.

Featuring an alder body finished in dazzling Silver Sparkle, the bass sports a ’70s C-shaped maple neck – that’s sculpted thinner at the first fret and thicker at the twelfth for a true vintage feel — along with a pair of ‘70s single-coil Jazz Bass pickups.

Bassists also get a vintage-style 4-saddle bridge, ’70s style “Fender” stamped tuners, “Bullet” style truss rod nut, as well as Way’s signature on the back of the headstock. Other Way-approved touches include black block inlays, a black binding and a black painted headstock to complement the bass’ dazzling glitter finish.

“It’s as if the bass jumped straight from my dreams into reality. It’s my most favourite instrument I’ve ever played,” the MCR bassist says in a press statement.

Justin Norvell, Executive Vice President of Products at Fender adds, “The ’70s-inspired Jazz Bass pickups and stamped tuning machines deliver a balanced sound and punchy tones, making it an excellent choice for any musician performing in the studio, club, or arena. To make it even more special, we’re including a fun surprise for fans-signed pickguards by Mikey himself hidden in eight gig bags.”

The collectible pickguards have been autographed by Way himself – four will be hidden in gig bags for Mikey Way’s Signature Jazz Bass sold by Fender’s global dealer base while the other four will be shipped via Fender.com.

The Limited Edition Mikey Way Jazz Bass is available in the US, EMEA and UK at a price of $1,499/ £1,399.

Learn more at fender.com