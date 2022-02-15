Fender brings back the George Harrison Rosewood Telecaster due to popular demand

Fender has reintroduced the George Harrison Rosewood Telecaster, a guitar the brand first introduced back in 2017. The return of the instrument is due to popular demand, with interest in the Beatles rising again after the release of the documentary Get Back.

The guitar itself features a fully-rosewood construction, with a chambered body and a mid-60s-style C-shaped neck. The laminated rosewood fingerboard has 21 frets and a 9.5-inch radius. Electronics are a pair of Pure Vintage ‘64 Telecaster pickups, wired to a standard Telecaster control plate.

The guitar pays tribute to the Rosewood Telecaster Beatle George Harrison received in 1968. He proceeded to play ther guitar across the band’s Let It Be sessions, and in the famous last-ever live performance the band gave on a London rooftop.

In tribute to harrison, the guitar features a custom neck plate engraved with an Om symbol.

This run of the guitar is limited to just 1,000 pieces across the world. Find out more with Fender’s official video below.

The George Harrison Rosewood Telecaster lists for £2,749. Head to fender.com for availability.