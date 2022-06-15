Fender expands its American Acoustasonic range with two new all-mahogany models

Fender has announced that it will be extending its range of American Acoustasonic guitars – now debuting two brand new all-mahogany models. Using the signature hollow body as seen on the previous designs, both new launches promise naturally loud resonance and full-bodied harmonics.

The Acoustasonic Telecaster, the original design for this range, is the first to be reimagined in the most recent launch. Initially released in 2019, this model now comes available as part of the All-Mahogany line of guitars released by Fender.

Featuring a modified Telecaster body shape with a mahogany top, back and sides, the hollow design boasts a naturally prominent sound and promises to overcome many of the challenges often seen when playing an acoustic guitar.

Blending the patented Stringed Instrument Resonance System (SIRS) with a Fender and Fishman-designed Acoustic Engine, the All-mahogany Tele both cuts out feedback when playing live and alters the guitar’s resonance to deliver an exclusive collection of voices.

Also donning a mahogany, modern “Deep C” neck finished in satin urethane, ebony 12” radius fretboard and three-pickup configuration, acoustic and electric voices can be individually accessed, played simultaneously or even blended to create new sounds via the Mod Knob.

Up next comes the second axe to receive an all-mahogany redesign: the American Acoustasonic Jazzmaster. Also utilising the unique Fender and Fishman-designed Acoustic Engine, the all-mahogany model seeks to provide both elegant acoustic shapeshifting and gritting electric rhythm tones – delivering infinite sonic possibilities waiting to be found by players.

Inspired by the original Jazzmaster model, which was originally celebrated for taking the brand’s innovation to new heights, the latest Acoustasonic version modifies the original body shape and promises an extremely versatile sound for users.

Similar to the Telecaster design, the Jazzmaster also combines the modern “Deep C” neck, 12-inch fretboard and three-pickup configuration. In addition, the offset model incorporates a modern asymmetrical bridge, chrome hardware and a Deluxe 1225 gig bag.

Both new Acoustasonic guitars are currently priced at $1,999.99 each and will come in either a natural or ‘Bourbon Burst’ finish.

The new models will be available for purchase in August. Find out more on Fender’s website.