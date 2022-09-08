Fender extends Tone Master range with Princeton Reverb combo

Fender has unveiled a new entry into its Tone Master range of vintage-styled digital modelling combo amplifiers, this time emulating a Princeton Reverb combo.

While there’s no specifications available straight from Fender just yet, UK retailer Andertons has uploaded a demo video and a listing for the amplifier.

The 12-watt amp enters Fender’s range of Tone Master modelling combos, digital modelling amplifiers that focus entirely on one vintage Fender amp each. The Tone Master Princeton Reverb, aside from the slight changes on the back panel and the Tone Master plate on the front grille, resembles a tube Princeton almost exactly. The sounds on offer include the famed Princeton, well, reverb, as well as an emulation of the tube tremolo that creates a pulsing, harmonically-rich sound.

On the front panel, there are two inputs, and controls for volume, treble, bass, reverb level, tremolo speed and tremolo intensity. The back panel offers a power and a mute switch, as well as a power-scaling rotary selector: the amp can work at its full 12 watts, to be dropped down to 6, 3, 1.5,0.75 or 0.3 watts for a range of low-volume options.

There’s also a direct output via XLR (no headphone jack), with the option of two cabinet simulations. You can also disable the cab sim entirely if you plan on using your own IRs for recording.

The speaker is a 10-inch Jensen Special Design, which notably has a ceramic magnet – unlike the neodymium-magnet speakers that came with the first Tone Master amplifiers to reduce their weight. Despite this, the smaller size and the pine cabinet mean that the amp weighs in at only 10.5 kilograms.

The amplifier is available to preorder now through Andertons, and presumably other retailers soon, for £799, with an expected ship date of 17 November. Check out the demo video below: