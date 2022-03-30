Fender’s Frontman 20G amplifier could be perfect for beginners wanting a louder amp

Fender’s new Fender’s Frontman 20G provides a well-rounded bag of features and a little more ‘oomph’ output-wise than the series’ usually smaller models.

The amp is the latest in the Frontman series, which has often been included in Squier beginner bundles, either in a 5-watt or 10-watt variety. The 20-G packs a whopping 20-watts and an 8” speaker to deliver an array of classic Fender tones.

The two-channel design includes clean and drive modes, with both sharing a three-band EQ for tone shaping, but having their own individual volume controls. There’s also an 1/8” aux cable input for jamming along to your favourite tunes and a headphone jack for silent practice.

20 watts of output should be enough for bedroom and garage jams. And if your bassist is playing out an SVT fridge and your drummer is prone to going ham, you could consider angling your amp against a wall or even placing it on a platform all the time on the kit.

Further, if you’re into home recording, either with a DAW on your computer or with your phone for TikTok videos, the 20-G will be more than adequate. The classic black-panel aesthetic also looks great on camera.

For a better idea of the tones Take a listen to the Frontman 20-G in action below:

The Fender Frontman 20-G is available at $129.99 now.

Learn more at Fender.com