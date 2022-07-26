Fender releases standard production recreation of George Harrison’s Rocky Stratocaster

Fender has announced its latest signature guitar: a recreation of Beatles legend George Harrison’s ‘Rocky’ Stratocaster.

The Fender Custom Shop had previously recreated the instrument for a very limited run back in 2020, however, this new version makes the brand’s Rocky recreation a lot more accessible to the average buyer – the model notably lists for $1,999, a lot less than the custom shop iteration, which was over $20,000.

The George Harrison Rocky Stratocaster features a number of appointments to bring it closer to the original 1961 instrument. There’s an alder body, a set of 60s-style Stratocaster single coils, a 7.25-inch radius slab rosewood fretboard and 21 vintage-style frets, atop a C-profile maple neck, matched in feel to mid-60s Fenders.

The body is hand-painted with a replica of Harrison’s own artwork with which he adorned his original Sonic Blue Strat. Every detail of the original is present, and Fender has even replicated the decal on the back of the headstock – marking the guitar as having been purchased from Grimwoods, the shop at which Harrison bought the original.

Alongside the guitar Fender has introduced the Rocky capsule collection, a set of accessories styled to match the guitar’s psychedelic illustration. It features a woven instrument cable, two guitar straps – one polyester, one leather, and a collectable pick tin.

Hear the guitar in action with Fender’s demo below.

Find out more over at fender.com.