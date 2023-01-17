logo
Fender drops garage rock-inspired Gold Foil Telecaster, Jazzmaster and Jazz Bass for 2023

Garage rock instruments to kick off the new year.

 
Fender has given the Telecaster, Jazzmaster and Jazz Bass the gold foil treatment this year – here’s a look at the three garage rock-inspired instruments.

According to the Fender website, these instruments were inspired by the “cult classic guitars” played by garage rockers of the 60s. Gold foil pickups tend to be lower-output, but can be surprisingly dynamic, responsive and harmonically rich. It’s priced at £1,219.

The Gold Foil Telecaster – which comes in White Blonde or Candy Apple Burst – has a mahogany body, a C-shaped maple neck, and an ebony fingerboard with 21 medium jumbo frets. You get a pair of Gold Foil mini-humbuckers on this one. Priced at £1,439.

As for the Gold Foil Jazzmaster – coming in Shoreline Gold or Candy Apple Burst – you’ll find three Gold Foil mini-humbuckers, plus a Bigsby B50 vibrato and other vintage appointments. Fender also opted for a Jaguar-style switch plate for the guitar. Sold at £1,299.

Finally, there’s the Gold Foil Jazz Bass – in ​​Two Tone Sunburst or Sonic Blue – with a Gold Foil single-coil to provide “full, punchy tone”. You’ll also find ‘lollipop’ tuners and a comfortable C-shaped maple neck.

