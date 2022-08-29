Fender Japan launches three new signature models for J-rock group Scandal

Fender Japan has launched three new signature models for members Mami Sasazaki, Haruna Ono and Tomomi Ogawa of Japanese alt-rock band Scandal.

First to arrive in the collection is the new Mami Sasazaki Stratocaster, which sports a Vintage White finish over an alder body with a matching headstock.

The instrument features a 22-fret rosewood fingerboard with a compound radius and a compound Modern C to D profile maple neck. It’s also fitted with twin Mami Custom humbuckers that are engraved with a geometric pattern designed by Sazaki herself.

These are wired to a streamlined control layout comprising master volume, tone controls and a three-way selector switch. Other key features include a two-point Gotoh 510T-FE1 tremolo, a set of Fender Deluxe tuners and a contoured neck heel.

Next up, we have the equally classy-looking Arctic White Haruna Ono Telecaster Boost that comes with a matching headstock and silver hardware.

The guitar features a mahogany body, a maple neck with a C-shaped profile, and a 22-fret fingerboard. White Pearloid block inlays and ornate pearl bindings add to the Tele’s clean look.

In terms of electronics, the instrument is loaded with two Shawbucker humbuckers that are wired to two volume and two tone controls. There’s also an Adjusto-Matic bridge with an Anchored tailpiece which gives this model a bit of a Les Paul vibe.

Finally, the Tomomi Jazz Bass features an alder body, a Slim C maple neck and rosewood fretboard. The neck itself has 20 medium jumbo frets, a 34” scale length with a 9.5” radius, and a 5-bolt neck plate and a bone nut.

The four-stringed member of Scandal’s new signature lineup also sports a more traditional look compared to the electrics. The bass’s Clear Fiesta finish, mint green pickguard, and cream pickup covers harkens back to Jazz Basses in the 60s, as does the addition of stacked volume and tone pots that control a pair of Pure Vintage ‘64 Jazz Bass single coils.

The signature collection marks the 5th anniversary of Fender’s partnership with Scandal, who in 2017 became Japan’s first female artist to sign with the Big F.

Unfortunately, the release is exclusive to the Japanese market, though those interested can head over to Fender Japan to browse the collection.