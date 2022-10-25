Fender Japan unveils limited run of Art Canvas Esquires 

Fender Japan has launched an extremely-limited run of Art Canvas Esquire models, with just 30 of each model available.

There are just two renditions on offer, simply named No.1 and No.2, each with a body covered in “City Pop” styled artwork by Hiroshi Nagai.

Both guitars have an ash body and U-shaped maple neck fitted with 21 frets, however, No. 1 has a maple fretboard, whilst No. 2 comes with a rosewood fretboard. They both have a 9.5″ radius.

Each features a single American Vintage ’58 Single-Coil Tele bridge pickup and a three-position selector, along with a master volume and tone control. They also both include a traditional Telecaster bridge with three compensated brass barrel saddles, paired with a set of vintage-style tuners and they have a bone nut.

No. 1’s artwork showcases a vintage car parked up on a beach with two towering palm trees and a blue colour theme, whereas No. 2 is mostly pink, showing an evening skyline – again, paired with palm trees and what appears to be a glowing storefront just off a beach. The rear of the body is plain ash for both models.

Earlier this month in the UK, France and Germany, Fender launched its increasingly-popular Fender Mod Shop, six years after it launched in the US. The Mod Shop allows customers to design a one-of-a-kind instrument, tailor-made to their taste. There’s an extensive array of colours and finishes on offer featuring everything from ‘Bubble Gum Metallic’ pink to ‘Tobacco Burst’, too (but you might not be able to get your hands on a body with such unique artwork like these Esquires).

These models are only available in Japan, and are both retailing for ¥198,00. Head over to Fender.com to find out more.