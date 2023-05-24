Fender’s John 5 Ghost Telecaster signature guitar is finally here and it’s a sight to behold

“Bewitchingly beautiful”, as the brand describes, and we’re inclined to agree.

It’s official: Fender’s high-anticipated John 5 Ghost Telecaster signature guitar has finally been released into the wild.

One thing’s for sure — the Mötley Crüe shredder’s new axe is a sight to behold. To start, the guitar features a top-bound alder body and one-piece maple neck finished entirely in an Arctic White gloss, coupled with red appointments (red nut, red pickups, red binding, you get the point) and a mirrored pickguard/ control plate.

Ghost-ly aesthetics aside, the Tele is equipped with a pair of DiMarzio D Activator humbuckers that are designed to “replicate the sound of active pickups in a passive format”. There’s also a 3-way toggle switch, a single volume knob and an arcade-style kill-switch for rapid-fire stutter effects.

Other John 5-approved features include deluxe locking tuners, a six-saddle Tele bridge with block steel saddles for extra tuning stability, and an engraved neck plate flaunting the guitarist’s original artwork. All of which comes shipped in a custom white tolex hardshell case with matching red interiors.

For $2,999/ £2,859, players will also receive a signature capsule collection along with the Ghost Tele, which comprises a white leather guitar strap with red suede backing, a guitar cable in Arctic White with molded red ends and a pack of John 5-embossed guitar picks.

“I’ve played Telecasters my whole life and getting to design my own is a dream come true,” John 5 said of the release. “When it came to design, I was inspired by some of Fender’s previous collaborations, but sought to create a model that would be both visually stunning and comfortable to play.”

“Fender helped me design a Telecaster that was different from anything else on the market and the easy-to-play all-white fretboard and unique pickguard is proof of that.”

The Ghost Tele is limited to 600 units.

Learn more at Fender.com