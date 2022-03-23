Fender’s JV Modified Series takes cues from the Japanese Vintage reissues of the 80s

Fender has announced four fresh models in the JV Modified Series, which takes design and feature cues from the Japanese Vintage reissues of the 1980s.

The guitars, which include two Stratocasters and Telecaster models, promise to match classic looks and modern playing features. Let’s learn what they have to offer.

JV Modified ‘50s Stratocaster HSS

The combination of two vintage-voiced single-coils and a high-output humbucker help this guitar deliver a solid array of tones, but if that wasn’t enough, it also has a push-pull tone knob to split the humbucker into two independent single-coils. This basswood guitar features a soft V maple neck with medium jumbo frets for smooth playability.

Advertisement

The JV Modified ‘50s Stratocaster HSS comes in Two-Colour Sunburst, priced at £1,299 / $1,330 / €1,499.

JV Modified ‘60s Stratocaster

Dripping with vintage Fender DNA, this Stratocaster offers three vintage-style single-coils along with a push-pull pot on the second tone knob for more tonal variety; engaging it adds the neck pickup to positions one (bridge pickup only) and two (bridge and middle pickup) of the blade switch. Aside from that, it features a satin finished soft V maple neck with medium jumbo frets.

The JV Modified ‘60s Stratocaster comes in Olympic White priced at £1,249 / $1,300 / €1,449.

JV Modified ‘50s Custom Telecaster

Starting with two single-coil pickups for classic Telecaster tones, Fender equips this 60s-inspired guitar with a push-pull control to achieve out-of-phase sounds in positions two and four. The basswood-bodied instrument has a satin-finished maple neck and fingerboard with medium jumbo frets. Meanwhile, the double binding and gold pickguard help give this Telecaster a fresh and elegant look.

Advertisement

The JV Modified ‘60s Custom Telecaster is available in Olympic White for £1,299 / $1,350 / €1,499.

JV Modified ‘50s Telecaster

The final guitar in the JV Modified line-up is a 50s-inspired Telecaster with two vintage-voiced single-coil pickups. It too features a four-way switch, a push-pull tone knob to flip the phase and a V-shaped maple neck with a rosewood fingerboard and medium jumbo frets.

The JV Modified ‘50s Telecaster comes in Firemist Gold for £1,249 / $1,300 / €1,449.

Learn more about the series at Fender.com