Fender celebrates 60 years of the Jaguar with two limited-edition models

Fender has released two new Jaguars to celebrate the instrument’s 60th anniversary, including a limited-edition American Ultra Luxe edition.

The high-end models arrive with refinements such as new pickups, vintage-minded hardware and matching painted headstocks.

60th Anniversary Jaguar

The 60th Anniversary Jaguar features an alder body finished in nitro lacquer, matched with a ’60s-style C-shaped maple neck with a 22-fret rosewood fingerboard.

Electronics include two 60th Anniversary single-coil pickups, which route to a lead slash rhythm circuit system along with plastic control knobs for the bass-cut “strangle” switch. There’s also a six-saddle adjustable bridge mute and ‘F’-stamped tuning machines with a bone nut, a four-ply tortoiseshell pickguard and vintage-minded nickel and chrome hardware.

The anniversary model also comes in a deluxe hardshell case with an embroidered 60th Anniversary Logo.

Available in Mystic Dakota Red and Mystic Lake Placid Blue for $2,499.99 / £2,499 / €2,899.

60th Anniversary American Ultra Luxe Jaguar

The 60th Anniversary American Ultra Luxe Jaguar features an alder body finished in gloss lacquer, as well as an augmented D-shaped maple neck with a 10”-14” compound radius and a 22-fret ebony fingerboard.

Player-friendly refinements include two custom double tap humbuckers along with knurled dome-style control knobs for tweaking master volume and tone. There’s also an adjusto-matic bridge along with locking tuners and a TUSQ nut, the guitar comes with a four-ply tortoiseshell pickguard and vintage-minded nickel and chrome hardware.

The 60th Anniversary American Ultra Luxe Jaguar arrives in a premium molded hardshell case.

Available in Black for $2,499.99 / £2,499 / €2,899.

Learn more at fender.com.