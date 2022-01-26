Fender launches affordable Hammertone range of pedals

As part of its huge 2022 product launch, Fender has introduced a new range of effects pedals. The Hammertone pedals are significantly more affordable than a lot of Fender’s pedal range, and spans a range of effects – delay, distortion, overdrive, reverb, fuzz and more.

All of the new Hammertone pedals feature true-bypass switching, top-mounted jacks and witch-hat-style chrome-rimmed control knobs.

Hammertone Distortion

A newly-designed analogue distortion circuit, with level and gain control as well as an active two-band EQ section. Fender notes that it can range from a light drive to a heavy crunch, and the active nature of the EQ should mean a lot of tone-shaping possibilities.

Lists for $79.99 / €79.99 / £69.99

Hammertone Overdrive

A newly-designed analogue overdrive circuit, with familiar controls for level, gain and tone. Notably, there’s also a knob to control a pre-gain midrange boost – when cranked, this will help you cut through the mix, bringing articulation and crunch to your mids.

Lists for $79.99 / €79.99 / £69.99

Hammertone Delay

This delay pedal is digital, but does feature analogue dry-through – great if you’re using a compex wet/dry rig, or just want to retain the analogue nature of your dry signal. There are controls for delay mix, time and feedback, as well as two toggle switches to switch delay voices and engage modulation respectively.

Lists for $99.99 / €99.99 / £84.99

Hammertone Reverb

This digital reverb pedal has a simple control-set, but there’s a surprising range of sounds promised. There are three reverb algorithms: hall, room, and a modulated reverb. The type is selected with a toggle switch, while another switch adjusts the tonal character of the reverb. There are controls for reverb mix and time, as well as how dampened the effect is.

Lists for $99.99 / €99.99 / £84.99

Hammertone Fuzz

This fuzz pedal is a simple silicon-diode-based circuit, with a switchable octave mode for adding some dynamic texture to the sound. Controls should be familiar to any fuzz fan, with kniobs fo fuzz, tone and level.

Lists for $79.99 / €79.99 / £69.99

Hammertone Metal

The Hammertone Metal promises “aggressive and dynamic distortion”, and offers a wide degree of control with an active two-band EQ alongside the level and gain controls. The high-gain character is characterised by Fender as “chunky”, but still one that will happily sit in a mix.

Lists for $79.99 / €79.99 / £69.99

Hammertone Chorus

This chorus circuit has toggle switches to adjust its type and tone, as well as controls for depth, rate and level. The level control is an interesting addition – there’s no word yet on its operation, however, if it dials out your dry signal at maximum, there’s a chance this can double-up as a vibrato pedal. Otherwise, it’ll let you adjust the intensity of the chorus effect without adjusting the pitch modulation’s depth.

Lists for $99.99 / €99.99 / £84.99

Hammertone Space Delay

The Space Delay is aimed squarely at the ambient player, with multiple patterns and modulation modes. The character is voiced after that of a saturating tape delay – this usually means the highs and lows of the signal are attenuated, letting your delay signal sink into a background wash as opposed to stepping all over your playing.

The Space Delay also features analogue dry-through.

Lists for $99.99 / €99.99 / £84.99

Hammertone Flanger

This flanger offers a range of sounds, with a type toggle switch alongside a resonance toggle switch to dial in the intensity of the ‘vocal’ aspect of the flanger. There are controls for rate and depth, as well as a Manual control, which lets you manually sweep the pedal’s filter about.

Lists for $99.99 / €99.99 / £84.99