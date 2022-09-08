Fender launches new Aerodyne Special range of guitars and basses

Fender has launched a new made-in-Japan range of guitars and basses, the Aerodyne Special range. The new guitars are refreshed takes on Strat, Telecaster, P-bass and J-bass designs.
The most noticeable twist Fender’s taken with the new range is the removal of the pickguard, meaning the instruments for the most part have direct-mount pickups and rear control cavities. Unifying features across the range also include basswood bodies, Babicz bridges, modern C-shaped necks topped with 12-inch radius fretboards (maple or rosewood depending on finish), painted headstocks and binding on the front of the bodies.
Aerodyne Special Stratocaster
This take on the standard strat features a two-point vibrato, as well as a trio of newly created Aerodyne Special single-coil pickups. Controls are standard Stratocaster fare, with a five-way blade switch, two tone controls and a master volume.
Lists for $1299.99 / £1,299 / €1,499
Aerodyne Special Stratocaster HSS
This guitar is the same as above bar the different finish options and the Aerodyne special humbucker in the bridge position.
Lists for $1329.99 / £1,349 / €1,549
Aerodyne Special Telecaster
This guitar features a standard Telecaster control layout, but without the classic metal control plate. The The pickups are a pair of Aerodyne Special Telecaster single-coils.
Lists for $1299.99 / £1,299 / €1,499
Aerodyne Special Precision Bass
This minimalist instrument is loaded with a single Aerodyne Special Precision Bass split-coil pickup in the middle position, and has a single volume and single tone control.
Lists for $1349.99 / £1,349 / €1,549
Aerodyne Special Jazz Bass
This bass has a standard Jazz Bass featureset, but again without the classic control plate or pickguard. The pickups are a pair of Aerodyne Special Jazz Bass single-coils in the bridge and middle positions, controlled by their own volumes and a master tone.
Lists for $1349.99 / £1,299 / €1,499
Head over to fender.com to find out more about the new range of guitars.