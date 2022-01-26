Fender launches two limited-edition Jaguars to celebrate the model’s 60th anniversary

Amongst its huge launch of products for 2022, Fender has unveiled two limited-edition guitars to celebrate the 60th anniversary of the Jaguar.

60th Anniversary Jaguar

This guitar features an alder body finished in nitrocellulose lacquer, and has all of the traditional Jaguar trimmings: A 24-inch scale, a traditional Jaguar bridge and vibrato with a mute, lead/rhythm circuit wiring alongside a strangle switch, and two single-coil pickups. The maple neck has a bound rosewood fretboard with pearloid block inlays.

It’s available in either Mystic Dakota Red or Mystic Lake Placid Blue. Lists for $2,499.99 / £2,499 / €2,899

60th Anniversary American Ultra Luxe Jaguar

The Ultra Luxe Jaguar is a much more modern take on the instrument, featuring a unique look and combination of specs. There’s a pair of wide-range Double-Tap humbuckers, a blade selector switch and coil-split switches instead of the standard Jaguar wiring. The scale length is the longer Fender standard of 25.5 inches, providing snappier string tension. The neck also features a 10-14-inch compound radius fretboard, as well as a tapered heel and rolled edges for a fast, all-access feel.

The limited-edition guitar includes a premium moulded hardshell case, and lists for $2,499.99, £2,499 / €2,899

Stay tuned to Guitar.com for more from Fender’s 2022 lineup launch.