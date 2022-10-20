Fender’s Mod Shop is now available in UK, France and Germany

Fender has revealed that it is bringing its increasingly-popular Fender Mod Shop over the pond – now enabling players in the United Kingdom, France and Germany to craft their own unique axe.

First unveiled in 2016, the Mod Shop was an immediate hit for Fender and allowed online shoppers across the United States to design a one-of-a-kind instrument, tailor-made to their taste.

Now, the brand has announced that it is bringing the shop overseas, this time giving musicians in Germany, France and the United Kingdom the option to custom-make their dream guitar or bass.

Available now, players have the choice to customise a wide range of Fender’s iconic designs to their liking. For guitarists, the Stratocaster, Telecaster, Jazzmaster and Jaguar are all available to modify, alongside three different types of American Acoustasonic models.

Bassists, on the other hand, are given a choice to customise two of the brand’s most popular models: the Precision Bass and the Jazz Bass.

As expected, an extensive array of colourways are on offer for each model – featuring everything from ‘Bubble Gum Metallic’ pink to ‘Tobacco Burst’ – meaning players can make their chosen instrument as vibrant or as sleek as they desire.

In addition, musicians can take full reign over their desired sound. Here, full artistic direction regarding the type of wood used on the body and fretboard is offered, alongside the option to change the neck shape, bridge, tuning machines, pickups and pickguard on the instrument.

Costing significantly less than many of the Custom Shop models on offer, the Mod Shop is also said to have over 70,000 different configurations on offer.

Discussing the new European launch, Andy Mooney, the brand’s CEO, states that expanding the Mod Shop outside of the USA is “an important next step for Fender”, and something he sees as a way to offer players “the chance to own something truly unique and personal”.

Find out more on Fender’s website.